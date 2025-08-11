CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dave Flosi visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to recognize outstanding Airmen and bolster the Air Force’s commitment to readiness, adaptability and the well-being of its people during a time of increasing global uncertainty.



During his visit, Flosi engaged directly with Airmen across multiple units, highlighting their contributions to mission success and thanking them for their dedication to the Profession of Arms. The visit served as both recognition and reinforcement of the Air Force's ongoing focus on holistic readiness.



“I have been exposed to how capable, competent and professional of a force we really have,” said Flosi. “We see Airmen doing amazing things all over the world.”



Current operations are demanding fast-paced organizational shifts across the force. Units have been repositioning, executing precision strikes, responding to missile and drone threats and supporting joint and coalition partners under compressed timelines.



Chief Flosi spoke to Airmen during an All Call to discuss Airmanship and meeting challenges head on.



“We are doing amazing things every single day, and we sometimes need to remember we are Airmen in the Profession of Arms – we’re absolute professionals at the end of the day,” said Flosi. “We know how to accomplish the mission when our nation needs us to. I am very proud to be part of this United States Air Force and I’m proud to serve with you.”



The Air Force is continuing to develop “Airminded Warfighters,” prepared to operate in contested environments. This includes changes in training programs, decision-making structures and communication processes designed to increase responsiveness and resilience.



During his visit, Chief Flosi met Staff Sgt. Josh Bell, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, fire team lead, who embodies the warfighter mindset.



During the recent conflict in the area of responsibility, Sergeant Bell responded to reports of a suspicious group of off-base containerized trucks parked next to the base perimeter. Base authorities were mindful of recent use of large vehicles to conceal and launch devastating drone attacks in other combat zones.



Bell assumed on scene command and coordinated a tactical response with host nation partners to investigate the matter. Ultimately, the matter was resolved without incident but the rapidly assembled team was ready to not only investigate, but to defend the base if necessary.



“The concept of ‘Airmanship’ has not changed,” said Flosi. “We have a tradition of honor and a legacy of valor. Being an Airman in the Profession of Arms is a constant – amongst all the change and all the noise, you can stay grounded in the fact that you’re serving, have a purpose-driven life and are doing amazing things for our nation, our friends, allies and partners around the world every single day. We are doing it far better than any other flying force on planet Earth. That’s something to be proud of.”



The lessons of the conflict continue to shape operations across the theater. For the Airmen at the 386th, their performance under extreme circumstances reaffirmed that vigilance, partnership and preparation are not abstract principles, it's the embodiment of the warrior ethos to execute the mission.

