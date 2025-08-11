CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dave Flosi speaks with 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 10, 2025. Flosi's visit emphasized the importance of agile, disciplined teams capable of thriving in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)