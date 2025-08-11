Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification [Image 18 of 20]

    3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct weapon familiarization with an M17 pistol prior to a qualification range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 03:33
    Photo ID: 9258406
    VIRIN: 250813-A-FT253-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.94 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification [Image 20 of 20], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

