    3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification

    3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepares to fire an M17 pistol during a qualification range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 03:33
    Photo ID: 9258393
    VIRIN: 250813-A-FT253-1465
    Resolution: 6218x4145
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification, by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

