3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fires an M17 pistol during a qualification range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)