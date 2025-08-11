A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, loads bullets into magazine prior to an M17 pistol qualification range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9258403
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-FT253-1083
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.06 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification [Image 20 of 20], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.