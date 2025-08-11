3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, loads bullets into magazine prior to an M17 pistol qualification range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)