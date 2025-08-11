3-2 M17 Pistol Qualification

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fires an M17 pistol during a qualification range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9258390
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-FT253-1632
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.33 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
