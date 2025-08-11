SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kenji Seto from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Code 930, leads a group of children in a Japanese “jan ken taikai” competition, better known to English speakers as “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” during the 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30, 2025. Japanese Bon Odori is a traditional style of dancing performed during Obon, a multi-day Buddhist holiday to honor the spirits of our ancestors. The SRF-JRMC Bon Odori Festival is a mainstay for the command and has occurred annually since 1968. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)