    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival [Image 11 of 12]

    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Aya Stewart 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    Kenji Seto from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Code 930, leads a group of children in a Japanese “jan ken taikai” competition, better known to English speakers as “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” during the 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30, 2025. Japanese Bon Odori is a traditional style of dancing performed during Obon, a multi-day Buddhist holiday to honor the spirits of our ancestors. The SRF-JRMC Bon Odori Festival is a mainstay for the command and has occurred annually since 1968. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 22:32
    Photo ID: 9258252
    VIRIN: 250808-N-FI991-1057
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival [Image 12 of 12], by Aya Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

