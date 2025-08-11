SRF-JRMC Enjoys a Perfect Night for Bon Odori

Photo By Aya Stewart | Crowds of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center...... read more read more Photo By Aya Stewart | Crowds of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Sailors, employees, and family members gather during the 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30, 2025. Japanese Bon Odori is a traditional style of dancing performed during Obon, a multi-day Buddhist holiday to honor the spirits of our ancestors. The SRF-JRMC Bon Odori Festival is a mainstay for the command and has occurred annually since 1968. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan- The Sailors, employees, and families of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) could not have hoped for better weather conditions for its 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30.



Sponsored by the SRF-JRMC Recreation Committee and coordinated by the SRF Friendly Society, an organization made up of the command’s Master Labor Contractor (MLC) employees, the Bon Odori Festival is a mainstay for the command. It has occurred annually since 1968, except for a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Japanese Bon Odori is a traditional style of dancing performed during Obon, a multi-day Buddhist holiday to honor the spirits of our ancestors. Although Obon is scheduled for later this month, from Aug. 13-15, the command celebrated early this year to provide employees, who sometimes take leave to return to their ancestral homes, a better opportunity to participate.



The evening started with traditional Japanese Ohayashi music performed by the Aramaki Ohayashi Preservation Society with Mr. Toshifumi Yamamoto from Code 246 and Ms. Kana Fujisaki from Code 244 emceeing the event.



Yokosuka City’s Special Advisor to the Mayor, Mr. Shigeru Tanaka, attended the celebration and read a letter from the Mayor, Mr. Katsuaki Kamiji, who was unable to attend.



“I hear the summer festival is enjoyed by SRF employees and their families every year. I know it has been hot and humid outside, but I hope everyone has a fun time enjoying Bon Odori this evening,” Tanaka read. “I would like to express my deep respect for the dedication and commitment of each and every team member and the proud spirit of craftsmanship that is the foundation of the SRF. I hope that this summer festival further deepens our U.S.-Japan friendship.”



Mr. Toshiro Murata, the President of the SRF Friendly Society, kicked off the festivities with his remarks.



“I am very happy that we have been able to hold the 53rd iteration of the summer festival,” he said. “I appreciate the Captain, all the codes, shops, USCS, USN, and Friendly Society directors and officers who supported us in making this event possible tonight. Now everyone, please enjoy the historic Bon Odori of SRF to the fullest.”



The evening continued with traditional Bon Odori dancing, a performance by the SRF-JRMC Swing Stars (a jazz ensemble made up of SRF-JRMC employees), and a performance by JAM (a local dance team). Along with the entertainment, there were games for the children and plenty of traditional Japanese festival foods. There was even a Japanese “jan ken taikai” competition, better known to English speakers as “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” led by Mr. Kenji Seto from Code 930.



As the crowd of Sailors, employees, family members, and guests filed out after the event, the smiles and laughter of all who participated filled the air.