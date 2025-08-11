Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Aya Stewart 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Commander, Captain Wendle Penetrante, introduces the guest speaker during the 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30, 2025. Japanese Bon Odori is a traditional style of dancing performed during Obon, a multi-day Buddhist holiday to honor the spirits of our ancestors. The SRF-JRMC Bon Odori Festival is a mainstay for the command and has occurred annually since 1968. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 22:32
    Photo ID: 9258227
    VIRIN: 250808-N-FI991-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival [Image 12 of 12], by Aya Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival
    SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SRF-JRMC
    #WeCanDoAnything!
    #NanDemoDekimasu!

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download