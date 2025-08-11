SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children enjoy traditional Japanese festival games during the 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30, 2025. Japanese Bon Odori is a traditional style of dancing performed during Obon, a multi-day Buddhist holiday to honor the spirits of our ancestors. The SRF-JRMC Bon Odori Festival is a mainstay for the command and has occurred annually since 1968. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)