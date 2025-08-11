Master Labor Contractor (MLC) employees from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) prepare food during the 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30, 2025. Japanese Bon Odori is a traditional style of dancing performed during Obon, a multi-day Buddhist holiday to honor the spirits of our ancestors. The SRF-JRMC Bon Odori Festival is a mainstay for the command and has occurred annually since 1968. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 22:32
|Photo ID:
|9258250
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-FI991-1048
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SRF-JRMC 53rd Annual Bon Odori Festival [Image 12 of 12], by Aya Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.