U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aidan Perdreau, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning apprentice, performs maintenance on the facility known as “The Beast” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2025. “The Beast” is a large HVAC facility that powers more than a quarter of the air conditioning at Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9257785
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-NX073-1177
|Resolution:
|5856x3896
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Highlighting 355th CES HVAC [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.