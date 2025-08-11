Highlighting 355th CES HVAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aidan Perdreau, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning apprentice, performs maintenance on the facility known as “The Beast” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2025. “The Beast” is a large HVAC facility that powers more than a quarter of the air conditioning at Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)