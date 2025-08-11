Highlighting 355th CES HVAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Davis, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and Steven Labrada, 355th CES HVAC Technician, perform maintenance on the facility known as “The Beast” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2025. Labrada is responsible for training new Airmen on HVAC operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)