Highlighting 355th CES HVAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jared Smith, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning journeyman, performs maintenance on the Air Forces Southern Command HVAC system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2025. The HVAC team had one of its busiest summers, operating with fewer technicians due to many members deploying or undergoing a permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)