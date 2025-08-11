Highlighting 355th CES HVAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jhony Rivera, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning journeyman, performs maintenance on the Air Forces Southern Command HVAC system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2025. The HVAC shop is on call 24/7 in case the air conditioning of key facilities goes down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)