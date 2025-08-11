Highlighting 355th CES HVAC

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jhony Rivera, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning journeyman, performs maintenance on the Air Forces Southern Command HVAC system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2025. The HVAC shop is on call 24/7 in case the air conditioning of key facilities goes down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9257781
    VIRIN: 250813-F-NX073-1048
    Resolution: 5829x3878
    Size: 964.7 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
