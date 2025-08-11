U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jhony Rivera, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning journeyman, performs maintenance on the Air Forces Southern Command HVAC system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2025. The HVAC shop is on call 24/7 in case the air conditioning of key facilities goes down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9257781
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-NX073-1048
|Resolution:
|5829x3878
|Size:
|964.7 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Highlighting 355th CES HVAC [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.