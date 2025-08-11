Highlighting 355th CES HVAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 355th Civil Engineering Squadron Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning shop poses for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 13, 2025. The HVAC team stood in front of a facility known as “The Beast” which powers over a quarter of the air conditioning throughout Davis-Monthan’s facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)