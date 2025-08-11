Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Highlighting 355th CES HVAC [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Highlighting 355th CES HVAC

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Civil Engineering Squadron Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning shop poses for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 13, 2025. The HVAC team stood in front of a facility known as “The Beast” which powers over a quarter of the air conditioning throughout Davis-Monthan’s facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9257780
    VIRIN: 250813-F-NX073-1001
    Resolution: 5596x3723
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highlighting 355th CES HVAC [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Highlighting 355th CES HVAC
    Highlighting 355th CES HVAC
    Highlighting 355th CES HVAC
    Highlighting 355th CES HVAC
    Highlighting 355th CES HVAC
    Highlighting 355th CES HVAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Power
    HVAC
    355th CES
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download