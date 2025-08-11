AMC and AMCOM leadership visit Letterkenny Army Depot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan (left), Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and AMC acting commander, and Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson (right), Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, along with Dale McClanahan, Letterkenny Army Depot Future Systems Integration Office chief, discuss depot capabilities during a tour of the depot on August 12.



The tours included discussions on continuous transformation, flexible production space, support to regional sustainment framework, joint workload, and LEAD’s strategy to partner artisans’ experience with technology.



