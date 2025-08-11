AMC and AMCOM leadership visit Letterkenny Army Depot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250812-A-BS696-1100



CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan (center), Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and AMC acting commander, receives an update on the new robotic weld arm from Kate Williams (right), Letterkenny Army Depot Directorate of Strategic Management director, during a tour of the depot on August 12.



The tours included discussions on continuous transformation, flexible production space, support to regional sustainment framework, joint workload, and LEAD’s strategy to partner artisans’ experience with technology.



(U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart)