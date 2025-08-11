Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC and AMCOM leadership visit Letterkenny Army Depot [Image 1 of 4]

    AMC and AMCOM leadership visit Letterkenny Army Depot

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    250812-A-BS696-1051

    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Dale McClanahan (left), Letterkenny Army Depot Future Systems Integration Office chief, briefs Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan (left center), Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and AMC acting commander, and Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson (right), Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, during a visit to the depot on August 12.

    The tours included discussions on continuous transformation, flexible production space, support to regional sustainment framework, joint workload, and LEAD’s strategy to partner artisans’ experience with technology.

    (U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart)

    TAGS

    Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Letterkenny Army Depot
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)

