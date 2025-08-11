AMC and AMCOM leadership visit Letterkenny Army Depot

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250812-A-BS696-1051 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Dale McClanahan (left), Letterkenny Army...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250812-A-BS696-1051 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Dale McClanahan (left), Letterkenny Army Depot Future Systems Integration Office chief, briefs Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan (left center), Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and AMC acting commander, and Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson (right), Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, during a visit to the depot on August 12. The tours included discussions on continuous transformation, flexible production space, support to regional sustainment framework, joint workload, and LEAD’s strategy to partner artisans’ experience with technology. (U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Highlighting Letterkenny Army Depot’s capabilities and modernization efforts, LEAD leadership welcomed the Army Materiel Command and Army Aviation and Missile Command senior leaders to the depot for a tour on August 12.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and AMC acting commander, and Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, visited LEAD and participated in tours of LEAD’s primary production facilities. Additionally, the general officers received organizational and depot modernization plan updates.



Before the tours and briefings started, Mohan recognized four outstanding LEAD employees for their continued efforts and contributions.



The tours, led by Kate Williams, LEAD Directorate of Strategic Management director, and Dale McClanahan, LEAD Future Systems Integration Office chief, included discussions on continuous transformation, flexible production space, support to regional sustainment framework, joint workload, and the depot’s strategy to partner artisans’ experience with technology.



Discussions on the tour also included reverse engineering, the Army Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Program, the use of the Army Personnel Force Innovation Program, digital engineering, and augmented and virtual reality.



“The Army is changing at a very fast rate,” said Mohan. “You should be very proud of the work you accomplish here at the depot and how you are adapting to this continuous transformation.”



The AMC acting commander stated that with this change, all Organic Industrial Bases need to be able to reform, reshape, and reimagine their capabilities. As one example, he discussed the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning as technological advances that will change how OIBs conduct business.



In further discussions on continuous transformation, Mohan encouraged depot leadership to go after more production work for the unused production space on the depot.



“All OIBs need to have concrete actions in place to move them into the future,” said Mohan.



To this point, Williams discussed three key objectives tied to LEAD’s strategic plan.



“We recognize we need to ensure warfighter readiness today, preserve Army buying power and critical competencies, and prepare organic capabilities for future signature modernization efforts,” said Williams.



During the briefing, the general officers received an update on the financial state of the depot for the current and future fiscal years.



“I am very impressed by how well you manage your finances here at Letterkenny,” said Mohan. “You have done a great job on controlling your costs, managing your direct and indirect personnel, and staying on top of this ever-changing fiscal environment.”



Speaking to the importance of the Letterkenny Army Depot, Mohan finished the day’s discussions emphasizing the importance of the installation to the local communities.



“What’s good for the depot is good for the community,” said Mohan. “I encourage you to stay active and continue to be the good partners that you are.”