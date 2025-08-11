250812-A-BS696-1089
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Zachary Rodgers (left), Letterkenny Army Depot Chassis Test and Reconditioning Branch chief, briefs Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan (front center), Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and AMC acting commander, and Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson (front right), Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, during a visit to the depot on August 12.
Discussions on the tour also included reverse engineering, the Army Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Program, the use of The Army Personnel Force Innovation Program, digital engineering, and augmented and virtual reality.
(U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart)
This work, AMC and AMCOM leadership visit Letterkenny Army Depot [Image 4 of 4], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
