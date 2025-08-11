Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care [Image 7 of 7]

    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Robert K Lanier 

    Keller Army Community Hospital

    Physical therapy students participate in a communications practical exercise intended to highlight the pitfalls of patient provider communication and need for advanced communications skills in clinical practice. The students were part of the Kersey Advanced Clinical & Operational Practice Course held at West Point on August 4-8, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:08
    VIRIN: 250807-A-FL546-7808
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
