Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care

Maj. Shawn Stoute, Asst. Chief, Dept. of Physical Therapy, Keller Army Community Hospital, demonstrates standardized lumbar side bend range of motion examination techniques with therapist applied overpressure during the Kersey Advanced Clinical & Operational Practice Course held at West Point on August 4-8, 2025.
