Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Robert K Lanier 

    Keller Army Community Hospital

    Maj. Shawn Stoute, Asst. Chief, Dept. of Physical Therapy, Keller Army Community Hospital, demonstrates standardized lumbar side bend range of motion examination techniques with therapist applied overpressure during the Kersey Advanced Clinical & Operational Practice Course held at West Point on August 4-8, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:08
    Photo ID: 9256450
    VIRIN: 250807-A-FL546-4346
    Resolution: 2944x1968
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care [Image 7 of 7], by Robert K Lanier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care
    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care
    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care
    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care
    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care
    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care
    Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download