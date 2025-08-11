Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Kelly Scott, Associate Director, Baylor University-Keller Army Community Hospital Division 1 Sports Physical Therapy Fellowship Program, demonstrates portable dynamometry testing during the Kersey Advanced Clinical & Operational Practice Course held at West Point on August 4-8, 2025. This testing for strength assessment is part of the ‘return to duty’ decision making process.