Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:08 Photo ID: 9256454 VIRIN: 250807-A-FL546-3687 Resolution: 2944x1968 Size: 2.21 MB Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care [Image 7 of 7], by Robert K Lanier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.