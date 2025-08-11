Keller hosts advanced neuromusculoskeletal course to improve warfighter care

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The 2025 Col. Douglas A. Kersey Advanced Clinical & Operational Practice Course is part of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Post-Professional Short Course Series, and was hosted by Keller Army Community Hospital, West Point, N.Y., on August 4-8, 2025.



Course participants were from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Public Health Service.



Participants of this five-day comprehensive course, designed for military physical therapists, received an advanced understanding of evidence-based practices, from the clinic to the battlefield, equipping them to meet the unique demands of military healthcare in today's evolving strategic environment.



“Participants gained an advanced level of understanding and application of neuromusculoskeletal physical therapy as it pertains to the unique mission of the military,” said Lt. Col. Jamie Morris, Director, Baylor University-Keller Army Community Hospital Division 1 Sports Physical Therapy Fellowship Program at West Point, N.Y.



Participants learned a wide range of essential topics, including:



• Acute and Clinic Based Musculoskeletal Screening: Identifying and managing injuries effectively.

• Pain Neuroscience Education in Clinical Practice: Empowering patients with knowledge for pain management.

• Running Gait Analysis: Optimizing performance and preventing running-related injuries.

• Advanced Musculoskeletal Imaging / Diagnostic Ultrasound Introduction: Enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

• Region Specific Advanced Interventions in Manual Therapy: Mastering advanced manual therapy techniques.

• Wound/Burn Care: Providing specialized care for common military-related injuries.

• Return to Sport/Duty Testing: Developing protocols for safe and effective return to activity.

• Principles of Strength & Conditioning: Designing comprehensive rehabilitation programs.

• Olympic Powerlifting and Exercise: Incorporating advanced strength training techniques.

• Unit Needs Assessment/Injury Prevention/Performance Optimization: Contributing to proactive healthcare strategies.

• Clinical Concussion Management: Implementing evidence-based concussion protocols.

• Injury Bracing and Taping: Utilizing supportive techniques for injury management.

• Regional Case Scenarios and Clinical Reasoning: Sharpening your diagnostic and treatment skills.



Participants learned from academic faculty and graduates of the prestigious Baylor University-Keller Army Community Hospital Division 1 Sports Physical Therapy Fellowship Program and the Army-Baylor Orthopedic Manual Therapy Fellowship at Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



“The course instructors have extensive academic expertise and real-world experience,” said Morris. “This intensive course utilized a dynamic blend of modules, lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on lab exercises to ensure a comprehensive and engaging learning experience.”



The course is named after Col. Douglas Kersey – a pioneer in U.S. Army Physical Therapy. Today’s Army PT is a respected member of the health care team and serves as a neuromuscular physician extender and as a unit fitness/wellness consultant. This status is a direct result of Col. Kersey’s passion for preventative health and dedication to advancing the professional role of the Army PT.



Col. Kersey founded the “Neuromusculoskeletal Evaluation Post-Professional Short Course” in 1979. The course was named after him upon his passing in 1988, as a tribute to his incredible leadership, clinical expertise, and unparalleled impact on the field of military physical therapy.



“Our Keller team is proud to host and lead this professional development that will directly enhance the ability to provide exceptional care to America’s warfighters,” said Col. Sean J. Hipp, Commander, Keller Army Community Hospital.

