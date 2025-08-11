Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Val Maldonado, deputy commander of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, receives a mission briefing from Master Sgt. Leigh Salisbury, fly-away security team flight chief assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 7, 2025. Maldonado visited units across East Africa to engage with Airmen and gain insight into deployed operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)