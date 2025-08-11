Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time [Image 6 of 6]

    Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time

    DJIBOUTI

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Val Maldonado, deputy commander of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, receives a mission briefing from Master Sgt. Leigh Salisbury, fly-away security team flight chief assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 7, 2025. Maldonado visited units across East Africa to engage with Airmen and gain insight into deployed operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time

