U.S. Air Force Col. Val Maldonado, deputy commander of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, receives a mission briefing from Master Sgt. Leigh Salisbury, fly-away security team flight chief assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 7, 2025. Maldonado visited units across East Africa to engage with Airmen and gain insight into deployed operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 05:05
|Photo ID:
|9256204
|VIRIN:
|250707-Z-DV347-1006
|Resolution:
|5418x3605
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time
No keywords found.