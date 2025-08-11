Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Air Force Col. Val Maldonado, newly appointed deputy commander of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, recently completed his first tour of East Africa since assuming the role less than a month ago. The multi-base visit provided an opportunity to connect directly with Airmen, observe mission execution firsthand and gain deeper situational awareness across the wing’s area of responsibility.



Over several days, Maldonado traveled to key locations under the 449th Air Expeditionary Group—Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti, and Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya. The 449th AEG is a subordinate unit of the 406th AEW and leads expeditionary operations across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.



“From my perspective, I thought the trip was extremely informative,” Maldonado said. “The teams downrange made every attempt to maximize my time at every location to spin me up, and I was appreciative of all their effort. I feel like I learned so much in a very short time.”



Col. B. Kris Aikens, commander of the 449th AEG, said the visit provided Maldonado with valuable exposure to the full scope of operations across the group.



“It was a great visit, as Col. Maldonado had an opportunity to see almost all the squadrons, detachments and centers within the 449th AEG—visiting units at Camp Lemonnier, Chabelley and Manda Bay, staying the night and socializing with Airmen at each location,” Aikens said.



The visit coincided with a regional tour by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi. Though the two leaders followed separate schedules, their shared presence underscored the emphasis senior leaders place on supporting and understanding the mission in East Africa.



“The CMSAF was super gracious to allow me to sit in on his immersion timeline, and I thought he was very impressed with our teams,” Maldonado said. “I sat shotgun with him for all the Manda Bay briefs and equipment demos, which were all meaningful and informative. I think he came away with an increased understanding of our teams abroad in the 406th AEW.”



At Chabelley Airfield, Maldonado observed critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations and met with Airmen employing advanced counter-small unmanned aerial systems. The mission remains a high priority given the proximity to near-peer competitors and evolving regional threats.



At Camp Simba, Maldonado met with Brig. Gen. Wafula of the Kenya Defense Forces and praised the strength of the bilateral military partnership.



“He shared a great commitment to making our partnership flourish,” Maldonado said.



He also recognized the presence and professionalism of the Army’s security forces.



“The Army SecFor at each of our locations—Task Force Bataan—was amazing,” he said. “They were always on duty and rarely missed a chance to shine at every post we visited.”



Lt. Col. Michael S. Ryan, commander of the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron at Manda Bay, said the visit was a valuable opportunity to introduce the wing’s new deputy commander to the full mission set.



“This visit was a success,” Ryan said. “We were able to highlight our Airmen and our mission to the new 406th AEW deputy commander. The meeting allowed Col. Maldonado the opportunity to learn the past, present and future of our base and partnerships.”



Reflecting on the broader impact of the trip, Maldonado emphasized the value of strong relationships across squadrons and units.



“I thought their extraordinary connections in their squadrons—especially the ones with no-kidding families—along with our Air Force family of network connections, make the mission run that much smoother,” he said. “If our teams aren’t working toward a common goal, I feel we would have seen that show through. But instead, I believe we’re all rowing in the same direction for the mission’s sake.”



Aikens said Maldonado took note of the team’s strong morale and professionalism.



“He seemed impressed with the overall atmosphere around the team—one in which the Airmen seemed to enjoy their work, their teammates and the experience of a joint environment,” Aikens said. “It sounds like the Airmen enjoyed discussions with Col. Maldonado, as he was approachable and open to feedback.”



Maldonado also praised the inclusive leadership culture fostered by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group.



“The 449th AEG does an outstanding job making our external units feel included and part of our care and feeding of their needs, where Col. Aikens can help advocate for their requirements,” he said.



Throughout his visit, Maldonado said he was energized by the motivation and professionalism of the Airmen he met.



“I especially enjoyed speaking with our Airmen at every location,” he said. “Their energy and enthusiasm to meet the mission is tremendous and very noteworthy. I’m not sure I met a single person who doesn’t feel like they’re contributing to a bigger Air Force purpose.”



He also expressed appreciation for the time and hospitality provided by commanders across the region.



“All the commanders were extremely gracious with their time and facilities to make my time at each location memorable,” Maldonado said. “I really enjoyed getting to know them during my visit.”



As he continues settling into his new role, Maldonado said the experience deepened his understanding of the deployed mission and affirmed his confidence in the teams driving it forward.

