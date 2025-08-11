Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Val Maldonado, deputy commander of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron on board a C-130 Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 7, 2025. Maldonado visited multiple locations across East Africa to engage with deployed personnel and gain insight into airlift and support operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)