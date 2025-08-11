Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicoff, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, briefs Col. Val Maldonado, deputy commander of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, on a scale model of the installation during a site tour at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 8, 2025. The visit provided Maldonado with a detailed overview of local operations as part of his first multi-base tour across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)