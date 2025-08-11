Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time [Image 3 of 6]

    Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time

    DJIBOUTI

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicoff, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, briefs Col. Val Maldonado, deputy commander of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, on a scale model of the installation during a site tour at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 8, 2025. The visit provided Maldonado with a detailed overview of local operations as part of his first multi-base tour across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 05:05
    This work, Maldonado Meets the Mission: 406th AEW Deputy Commander Visits East Africa for the First Time [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

