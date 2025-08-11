250812-N-VW973-1010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Adrian Cano cleans jet engine equipment in the jet shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conduction carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Sticklen)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 03:59
|Photo ID:
|9256160
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-VW973-1010
|Resolution:
|4969x3712
|Size:
|982.75 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
