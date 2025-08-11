Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250812-N-UT517-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Joshua Thomas, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Nathan Ammons perform maintenance on a mobile start unit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Antonio Diaz)