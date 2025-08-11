250812-N-NQ605-1083 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2025) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Elijah Washington, assigned to the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, lubricates equipment on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 03:59
|Photo ID:
|9256154
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-NQ605-1083
|Resolution:
|5438x3625
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
