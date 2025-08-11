Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250812-N-NQ605-1083 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2025) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Elijah Washington, assigned to the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, lubricates equipment on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 03:59
    Photo ID: 9256154
    VIRIN: 250812-N-NQ605-1083
    Resolution: 5438x3625
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Ceszar Villalbabaldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

