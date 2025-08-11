250812-N-UT517-1018 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Nathan Ammons repairs a mobile start unit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Antonio Diaz)
