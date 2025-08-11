Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250812-N-UT517-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Myrtle Motokana uses high pressure air to clean padeyes aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Antonio Diaz)