Date Taken: 08.06.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 20:37 Photo ID: 9255865 VIRIN: 250806-A-GF403-6022 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 3.76 MB Location: KR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New Zealand Defence Force trains alongside 1-38 Infantry during situational exercise in Republic of Korea [Image 14 of 14], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.