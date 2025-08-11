New Zealand Defence Force trains alongside 1-38 Infantry during situational exercise in Republic of Korea

A New Zealand Defence Force soldier aims his weapon from a concealed position during a situational training exercise with U.S. Army Soldiers at Story Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Aug. 06, 2025. The event strengthened the ability of allied forces to operate together in complex environments.
Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 20:37
Location:
|KR
