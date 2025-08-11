New Zealand Defence Force soldiers carry a simulated casualty during a situational training exercise at Story Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The combined exercise with 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, tested combat lifesaving and casualty evacuation under field conditions.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9255864
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-GF403-4530
|Resolution:
|3452x2301
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Zealand Defence Force trains alongside 1-38 Infantry during situational exercise in Republic of Korea [Image 14 of 14], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.