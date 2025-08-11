Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Zealand Defence Force trains alongside 1-38 Infantry during situational exercise in Republic of Korea [Image 12 of 14]

    New Zealand Defence Force trains alongside 1-38 Infantry during situational exercise in Republic of Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    New Zealand Defence Force soldiers carry a simulated casualty during a situational training exercise at Story Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The combined exercise with 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, tested combat lifesaving and casualty evacuation under field conditions.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 9255864
    VIRIN: 250806-A-GF403-4530
    Resolution: 3452x2301
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, New Zealand Defence Force trains alongside 1-38 Infantry during situational exercise in Republic of Korea [Image 14 of 14], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID
    Raiders

