New Zealand Defence Force soldiers carry a simulated casualty on a litter during a situational training exercise with 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, at Story Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The training reinforced casualty evacuation techniques while maintaining security in the field.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9255866
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-GF403-3729
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Zealand Defence Force trains alongside 1-38 Infantry during situational exercise in Republic of Korea [Image 14 of 14], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.