New Zealand Defence Force trains alongside 1-38 Infantry during situational exercise in Republic of Korea

A New Zealand Defence Force soldier signals to his squad while advancing through tall grass during a situational training exercise with U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, at Story Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The training enhanced communication and maneuver skills in restrictive terrain.