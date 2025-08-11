U.S. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the Adjutant General of the District of Columbia Army National Guard, visit with U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 273rd Military Police Company, Washington, D.C. National Guard, during patrol operations at the National Mall, August 12, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)