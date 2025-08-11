U.S. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marshal Ronald Carter administers the oath of office to Soldiers assigned to the 273rd Military Police Company, Washington, D.C. National Guard. The Soldiers are part of the Washington, D.C. National Guard’s activation, August 12, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)