    U.S. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C. [Image 16 of 21]

    U.S. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A convoy of U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 273rd Military Police Company, Washington, D.C. National Guard, arrive at the National Mall to conduct patrol operations, August 12, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    This work, U.S. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C. [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Title 32
    D.C. National Guard
    273rd Military Police Company
    President Donald J. Trump

