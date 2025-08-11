U.S. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A convoy of U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 273rd Military Police Company, Washington, D.C. National Guard, arrive at the National Mall to conduct patrol operations, August 12, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)