Soldiers from Delta Company, 369th Signal Battalion, close out the “Strong Dawg” Challenge with a cookout in the company area.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9253130
|VIRIN:
|250809-A-IO061-1012
|Resolution:
|4433x3000
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Strong Dawg” Challenge 12 [Image 12 of 12], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Strong Dawg’ Challenge brings out the best in students
No keywords found.