    “Strong Dawg” Challenge 6 [Image 6 of 12]

    “Strong Dawg” Challenge 6

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    Soldiers from Delta Company, 369th Signal Battalion, come closer to the Finish Line of the company’s “Strong Dawg” Challenge.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 16:48
    Photo ID: 9253119
    VIRIN: 250809-A-IO061-1006
    Resolution: 3773x2333
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    This work, “Strong Dawg” Challenge 6 [Image 12 of 12], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Strong Dawg’ Challenge brings out the best in students

    drill sergeant
    esprit de corps
    signal school
    369th signal battalion
    competition

