Iron sharpens iron: ‘Strong Dawg’ Challenge brings out the best in students

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers who are in their final weeks of Advanced Individual Training typically take advantage of weekends to relax, catch up on sleep, or participate in other activities they might not get to during the week. The last place you might expect to see them is in close proximity to their drill sergeants … unless they are assigned to Delta Company, 369th Signal Battalion.



Dozens of Soldiers from Delta Co. spent the morning of Aug. 9, competing in a “Strong Dawg” Challenge at Barton Field. Hosted by Staff Sgt. Stevie Curry, 1st Platoon drill sergeant (DS), the event was intended to foster teamwork and promote esprit de corps among the company. Participation was voluntary but encouraged.



“We wanted people who wanted to be here,” explained Staff Sgt. David Crews, 2nd Platoon drill sergeant.



By looks of the turnout, lots of Soldiers wanted to be there. Only 40 could compete (four teams of 10), but everyone was invited to participate by cheering on the Soldier-competitors.



The event began with drill sergeant-led stretching and warming up, followed by Curry’s safety brief and instructions for execution.



The timed competition consisted of four stations across the – each designed to challenge and test the Soldiers’ limits while relying on teamwork.



Teams gathered at the starting point (Station 1) where they retrieved a litter and two sandbags before continuing along Barton Field’s dirt track to Station 2. Once there, each team had to complete 150 total burpees before proceeding to Station 3 – carrying the litter, sandbags, and boxes filled with Meals Ready to Eat. Upon arrival to Station 3, Soldiers were instructed to complete 150 T-pushups (collectively as a team), then picked up all the gear they brought, this time adding a full water. Station 4 had competitors perform 150 squats (as a team), then it was back to the Starting Point – with two 45-pound plates added to the load being carried. And while that was the final station, competitors had to complete one final lap around the dirt path – this time without having to carry gear.



The team that finished in the shortest amount of time was declared the “Strong Dawg” platoon, which came with bragging rights and a trophy. The real reward, however, was less tangible and more impactful than any trophy or celebration. Competitions such as this bring out the best in Soldiers – both inside and outside of the classroom. Crews has witnessed it firsthand.



“We see it every time we do something like this – that people are more excited to be on time to sound off at formations and more excited to have pride being here at D Co.,” Crews said.



Pfc. Kyanna Carter and Pfc. Kalyx Cole agreed. On a morning where they might normally be found at the Post Exchange, Carter opted to compete, stating she wanted to push herself “to the furthest limits” while hoping to bring the trophy home to 2nd Platoon.



“I also wanted to bond with my teammates, knowing that we are going to be separated soon,” said Carter, who will be reporting to Fort Hood, Texas, after graduating from the Signal Support Systems Specialist (25U) Course next month. “I figured if I get out there, maybe I can get some people out there with me, and we can all come together as a team and bring it home.”



Cole, who will be reporting to Camp Carroll, Korea, was motivated by Carter to participate.



“Doing something like this with my battle buddies l that won’t be able to do again because we’re all going to split up … now I’ll have this memory,” Cole said.



Carter’s plan paid off. Her platoon took home the trophy and will be prominently displayed in their respective building until the next company challenge, which is to be determined.



Curry has organized several friendly platoon-level competitions during his time as a DS, but he is leaving soon (to serve as a battalion senior drill sergeant) and hopes that Crews will “carry the torch.”



“The troops are here for a long time for AIT, and it can get kind of monotonous, so anything we can do bring them out of that – push them past their limits – that’s what we’re trying to do,” Crews said. “I want to thank Senior Drill Sergeant Curry for putting all this on, thank the command team for being super supportive and showing up on a Saturday to cheer us on … they are very supportive, and the troops see that.”

