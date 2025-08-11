Soldiers from Delta Company, 369th Signal Battalion, approach the Finish Line of the company’s “Strong Dawg” Challenge on Barton Field, Aug. 9, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9253124
|VIRIN:
|250809-A-IO061-1009
|Resolution:
|3612x2588
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Strong Dawg” Challenge 9 [Image 12 of 12], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Strong Dawg’ Challenge brings out the best in students
No keywords found.