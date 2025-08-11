Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Strong Dawg” Challenge 11 [Image 11 of 12]

    “Strong Dawg” Challenge 11

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    Led by Staff Sgt. David Crews, Soldiers of 2nd Platoon, Delta Company, 369th Signal Battalion, pause for a group photo after winning the company’s “Strong Dawg” Challenge.

    drill sergeant
    esprit de corps
    signal school
    369th signal battalion
    competition

